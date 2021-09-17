Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Chinese astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:32 am
Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming wave at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (Xinhua/AP)
Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after a 90-day stay aboard their nation’s first space station, marking China’s longest mission yet.

Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo landed in the Shenzhou-12 spaceship just after 1.30pm local time (6.30am BST) after having undocked from the space station on Thursday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the spacecraft parachuting to land in the Gobi Desert, where it was met by helicopters and off-road vehicles.

Minutes later, a crew of technicians began opening the hatch of the capsule, which appeared undamaged.

The three astronauts emerged about 30 minutes later and were seated in reclining chairs just outside the capsule to allow them time to readjust to Earth’s gravity after three months of living in a weightless environment.

Artist's impression of China's space station
An artist’s rendering of China’s space station at the World Robot Conference in Beijing (AP)

The three are due to fly to Beijing on Friday.

Mission commander Mr Nie told CCTV: “With China’s growing strength and the rising level of Chinese technology, I firmly believe there will even more astronauts who will set new records.”

After launching on June 17, the three astronauts went on two spacewalks, deployed a 33ft mechanical arm, and had a video call with China’s leader Xi Jinping.

While few details have been made public by China’s military, which runs the space programme, astronaut trios are expected to be brought on 90-day missions to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional.

The government has not announced the names of the next set of astronauts nor the launch date of Shenzhou-13.

TV footage of astronauts
A TV screen showing CCTV broadcasting a news of Chinese astronauts (AP)

China has sent 14 astronauts into space since 2003, when it became only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do so on its own.

China’s space programme has advanced at a measured pace and has largely avoided many of the problems that marked the US and Russian programmes that were locked in intense competition during the heady early days of spaceflight.

That has made it a source of enormous national pride, complementing the country’s rise to economic, technological, military and diplomatic prominence in recent years under the firm rule of the Communist Party under Mr Jinping.

China embarked on its own space station programme in the 1990s after being excluded from the International Space Station, largely due to US objections to the Chinese space programme’s secrecy and military backing.

TV footage of astronauts
China has made large strides forward in terms of space exploration (AP)

The government in Beijing has simultaneously pushed ahead with uncrewed missions, placing a rover on the little-explored far side of the Moon. Last December, the Chang’e 5 probe returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

China this year also landed its Tianwen-1 space probe on Mars, with its accompanying Zhurong rover venturing out to look for evidence of life.

Another programme aims to collect samples from an asteroid, an area in which Japan’s rival space administration has made progress of late.

China also plans to dispatch another mission in 2024 to bring back lunar samples and is pursuing a possible crewed mission to the moon and eventually building a scientific base there, although no timeline has been proposed for such projects.

A highly secretive space plane is also reportedly under development.

