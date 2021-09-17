Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Statue unveiled to Bitcoin founder in Hungary

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:33 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 4:08 pm
A woman takes a selfie with a newly unveiled statue of the mysterious developer of the Bitcoin digital currency in Budapest, Hungary (Bela Szandelszky/AP)
A bronze statue has been unveiled in Hungary’s capital which creators say is the first in the world to pay homage to the anonymous creator of the Bitcoin digital currency.

Erected in a business park near the Danube River in Budapest, the bust sits atop a stone plinth engraved with the name of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the mysterious developer of Bitcoin whose true identity is unknown.

The featureless face of the bust, wrapped in a hoodie emblazoned with the Bitcoin logo, is heavily polished to make it reflective like a mirror in which viewers can see themselves.

Its creators say they hoped to convey the basic idea of Bitcoin: that it belongs to everyone and no-one at the same time.

“We think of Satoshi as the founding father of the whole cryptocurrency industry,” said Andras Gyorfi, a Bitcoin journalist and the initiator of the project.

“He created Bitcoin, he created the blockchain technology, he’s the god of our market.”

Hungary Bitcoin Statue
People pose with a newly unveiled statue of the mysterious developer of the Bitcoin digital currency in Budapest, Hungary (Bela Szandelszky/AP)

Its creators, sculptors Reka Gergely and Tamas Gilly, sought to portray a human form while staying true to the anonymity of Nakamoto.

“It was a big challenge. It is very difficult to make a portrait sculpture of a person that we don’t know exactly what they look like,” Gilly told The Associated Press. “I hope that through the language of sculpture I have managed to convey the basic idea of Bitcoin, that it belongs to everyone and no one at the same time.”

Bitcoin was created in 2008 in the wake of the global financial crisis, and aimed to circumvent traditional financial institutions by developing secure technology for peer-to-peer online transactions without using intermediaries like banks.

Its founding white paper published that year was authored by Nakamoto – a pseudonym which could refer to a person or group of people of unknown gender, age or national origin.

Hungary Bitcoin Statue
The bronze statue was unveiled in Hungary’s capital (Bela Szandelszky/AP)

The organisers of the statue project invited Nakamoto to the unveiling, Mr Gyorfi said, in the hopes of finally learning the true identity of the Bitcoin inventor.

But though the event attracted several hundred people, no one come forward to claim responsibility for developing the cryptocurrency that has attracted tens of millions of investors and was adopted this month as legal currency in El Salvador.

Mr Gyorfi said the statue is a token of respect to Nakamoto, and an effort to “raise awareness toward blockchain and cryptocurrencies”.

Along with other Hungarian Bitcoin enthusiasts, he collected around 10,000 dollars (£7,240) in cryptocurrency donations to finance the creation of the bust.

But that had to be converted into Hungarian currency, he said, because “unfortunately the sculptors and other service providers don’t accept Bitcoin yet”.

