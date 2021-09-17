Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Smallville actress begins three-year jail term in sex slaves cult case

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:34 am
Allison Mack has begun a jail term (Mark Lennihan/AP)
TV actress Allison Mack, who played a key role in the cult-like group NXIVM, has surrendered to a California prison to serve her sentence in a case against the group’s spiritual leader.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on Smallville, was sentenced to three years behind bars in June.

She had previously pleaded guilty to the charges in New York that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

A prison website showed that she had entered a low-security facility in Dublin, California, about 35 miles east of San Francisco.

Mack, 39, avoided a longer prison term by becoming a government co-operator in the federal case.

Prosecutors credited her with helping them mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges.

