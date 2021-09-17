Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More quarter-final misery for Belinda Bencic

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:51 pm
Top seed Belinda Bencic was sent tumbling out of the Luxembourg Open after a straight-sets defeat to emerging Russian Ludmilla Samsonova.

The world number 12, who was beaten by Emma Raducanu in the last eight of the US Open, fell again the last eight as she was beaten 6-1 6-4.

It was the second successive defeat for Bencic against the Russian, having also lost their final at the Berlin Open in June.

There was a further upset as Belgium’s second seed Elise Mertens lost 7-5 6-2 to fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Third seed and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko reached the last four with a 7-6 (6) 6-2 win over Alize Cornet, while Canada’s Clara Tauson saw off Marie Bouzkova 6-3 6-2.

In Portoroz, fourth seed Sorana Cirstea – another recent Raducanu conquest – was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-1 by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in their last eight meeting.

She will next face second seed Yulia Putintseva, who beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 6-2, while third seed Alison Riske saw off Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-1.

Riske will face Kaja Juvan, who came through her all-Slovenian battle with Tamara Zidansek 7-6 (4) 6-3.

