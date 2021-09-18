Photos show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant

BP strikes £25.8m deal to charter Safe Zephyrus for work at ETAP platform BP has chartered an accommodation vessel to provide gangway connected operations at one of its North Sea platforms.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid out of Boris Johnson’s government Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ousted north-east MP David Duguid as he continues to reshuffle his government.

‘A true gentleman’: Tributes paid to Ancala Midstream exec Eric Marston Tributes are being paid to Eric Marston, chief operating officer of Ancala Midstream, who has died aged 56 following a Covid-19 diagnosis.