News / World Photos show North Korea expanding uranium enrichment plant By Press Association September 18, 2021, 1:20 pm In this Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc., a uranium enrichment plant is seen at North Korea's main Yongbyon nuclear complex. Recent satellite images show North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, a sign that its intent on boosting the production of bomb materials, experts say. The assessment comes after North Korea recently raised tensions with its first missile tests in six months amid long-dormant nuclear disarmament negotiations with the United States. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)