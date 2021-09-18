Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
News / World

Ismaila Sarr double helps Watford pile more misery on Norwich

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:17 pm
Watford’s Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring his side’s third goal against Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ismaila Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.

The Hornets’ record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts.

The visitors had taken an early lead, which was the first sign of any cracks in the Norwich defence, as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute.

Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second Premier League goal of the season to level the contest when he beat the offside trap before sending the ball over Ben Foster 10 minutes before half-time.

However, in the second half, Watford took a decisive lead in the 63rd minute with Sarr beating Grant Hanley to the ball before flicking it into the net and then being first to a parried shot from Josh King to tap home for his second 10 minutes from time.

The Canaries had swept to a second Sky Bet Championship title under German manager Daniel Farke last season but so far have again come up short on their return to the top flight.

Norwich had the toughest of starts – against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal – but again struggled against their fellow promoted side and have now lost five successive matches against the Hornets.

The early exchanges were filled with the energy you could expect from two sides who have struggled in the top flight this season but quality was lacking in either box, although both keepers were called into early action.

Summer signing Dennis’ first away goal for Watford broke the deadlock and the Hornets could have had a second in the 33rd minute when the ball was pulled back to an unmarked King in the centre of the box but his shot was blocked.

Pukki then beat the offside trap after being played in by debutant Mathias Normann before getting ahead of the defender and firing home.

Sarr had been largely kept at bay by Brandon Williams during the first half but threatened twice just before the break.

First, Krul had to make a low diving save before he was unable to chip the ball over the towering goalkeeper who came off his line with Sarr through on goal.

However, the 23-year-old did not have to wait too long for his goal, which came just after the hour mark, when King made a run down the touchline before pulling it back to Sarr, who beat Hanley to the ball before flicking it into the far corner.

Watford secured the three points in the 80th minute when King beat the offside trap only for Krul to stop the shot but the ball fell into the path of Sarr, who tapped home.

The goal was originally ruled out for offside before a VAR review determined King had been onside when he received the ball from Tom Cleverley.

