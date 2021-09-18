Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Mikel Arteta impressed with Arsenal’s battling qualities in win at Burnley

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 7:05 pm Updated: September 18, 2021, 7:08 pm
Mikel Arteta’s side won at Burnley (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was impressed with his side’s battling qualities after a 1-0 victory at Burnley clinched them back-to-back Premier League wins.

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick gave Arsenal the edge at Turf Moor and they held on for a hard-fought three points to further ease the pressure on Arteta.

The Gunners were grateful referee Anthony Taylor reversed his decision to award Burnley a second-half penalty as they followed up last week’s first league win of the season against Norwich with another three points.

Arteta said: “It was a really hard-fought victory in a place that is really tough to come and win. You have to be ready for a fight.

“They do really well what they do. We started really well, we had some big phases where we saw a lot of things I wanted as a team.

“(Burnley) split the two blocks very much and then you have to defend crosses and long balls and we did that really well.

“The commitment and the attitude that my players showed throughout the game is the most pleasing thing for me.”

Odegaard’s superb 25-yard free-kick, after Ashley Barnes had tripped Bukayo Saka, proved decisive.

Mikel Arteta celebrates Arsenal's win
Burnley were aggrieved at referee Taylor’s U-turn after substitute Matej Vydra had gone down in the box under goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge, but Arteta insisted VAR intervention resulted in the correct decision.

The Spaniard said: “The assistant was saying straight away it’s not a penalty. You have to overturn that.

“Hopefully this can build confidence and trust and belief that we can win in difficult matches. We need more consistency on that.”

Burnley’s winless home Premier League run was extended to 13 matches in total and they have taken only one point from their first five matches this season.

Maxwel Cornet has a shot
Maxwel Cornet made his Burnley debut (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Dyche and his players were left furious by the penalty decision, but later accepted Ramsdale had made contact with the ball before clipping Vydra.

The Burnley boss said: “It’s not a major surprise with our penalty record. I must say the keeper does get a touch on it, I’ve seen it back, so in theory that doesn’t get given.

“You might question why (VAR intervened), if it’s not a clear and obvious error, but it obviously was to go to the VAR screen.

“Last season (against Leeds) the one on (Patrick) Bamford gets given, this season that doesn’t, but that’s sometimes the way it goes.”

Dyche, who signed a new four-year deal earlier in the week, handed summer signing Maxwel Cornet his debut off the bench.

The Ivory Coast international made an instant impact, forcing Ramsdale into a flying save within minutes.

Dyche added: “He did very well with the ball, he has to learn the little nuances of the Premier League and transition, but we brought him here because we feel he is a good player.”

Rival fans clashed briefly in the Barnfield Construction Stand at the final whistle, hurling plastic bottles, prompting repeated calls over the tannoy for them to leave the stadium.

