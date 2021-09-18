Inter storm to Serie A summit while Bayern Munich march on

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Inter Milan returned to the top of Serie A with a thumping 6-1 win over Bologna on Saturday.

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring after just six minutes and further strikes from Milan Skriniar and Nicolo Barella put the hosts out of sight before half-time.

Matias Vecino made it 4-0 and Dzeko’s late double put the gloss on his side’s display before Arthur Theate struck a late consolation.

Riccardo Saponara, centre, scored as Fiorentina made it three wins in a row (Tano Pecoraro/AP)

Riccardo Saponara came off the bench to inspire Fiorentina to their third straight win with a 2-1 success at Genoa.

The Viola had their chances in the first half but it took a stunning strike from Saponara after cutting in from the left flank in the 60th minute to break the deadlock.

Saponara then set up his side’s second for Giacomo Bonaventura before Domenico Criscito scored a penalty with the last kick of the game.

Atalanta returned to winning ways but had to wait for a 75th-minute Duvan Zapata strike to sink Salernitana, who remain bottom of the table and without a point.

Joao Felix, left, was sent off as Atletico Madrid were held by Bilbao (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Ten-man Atletico Madrid edged back to the top of LaLiga but were fortunate to cling on for a goalless draw against unbeaten Athletic Bilbao.

The hosts had substitute Joao Felix sent off in the 78th minute for dissent, after he protested his initial booking for a foul on Bilbao’s Unai Vencedor.

And Diego Simeone’s men almost lost the game in injury time when Asier Villalibre missed a golden chance for the visitors.

Yannick Carrasco came close but Atletico Madrid could not break the deadlock (Manu Fernandez/AP)

An early Oscar Trejo penalty paved the way for Rayo Vallecano to ease past still-pointless Getafe 3-0, with late goals from Pathe Ciss and Radamel Falcao confirming the home side’s victory.

First-half goals from David Garcia and Roberto Torres, the latter from the penalty spot, gave Osasuna a 2-0 win at Alaves, who are still searching for their first point of the season, while Elche and Levante drew 1-1.

Joshua Kimmich scored twice as Bayern Munich continued their impressive start to the season with a 7-0 thrashing of Bochum.

The home side led 4-0 at the break after goals from Leroy Sane, Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and an own goal from Vasilis Lampropoulos.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, rounded off Bayern Munich’s seven-goal thrashing of Bochum (Sven Hoppe/AP)

And there was no let-up for the struggling visitors after the interval as Robert Lewandowski fired home on the hour-mark, scoring in a 19th successive Bayern appearance, followed by a second for Kimmich before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the rout.

RB Leipzig avoided a third straight defeat but their sluggish start to the new season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Cologne.

Anthony Modeste scored a 53rd-minute opener for the home side but Amadou Haidara’s powerful 71st-minute header ensured Leipzig a fourth point from five matches.

Anthony Modeste grabbed the opening goal for Koln (Martin Meissner/AP)

Florian Neiderlechner came off the bench to secure Augsburg’s first win of the season with a 1-0 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach, while the games between Mainz and Freiburg, and Arminia Bielefeld and Hoffenheim, ended goalless.

In Ligue 1, Lens secured their first league derby win over Lille in 15 years as Przemyslaw Frankowski scored the only goal of the game at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

In a match marred by an outbreak of crowd trouble at half-time, Frankowski struck a 71st-minute winner to send his side into second place and leave Lille languishing on just five points from their first six games.

Hwang Ui-jo scored twice including an 80th-minute winner as Bordeaux claimed their first win of the season, 2-1 at fellow strugglers St Etienne.

Wahbi Khazri had equalised for the home side seven minutes earlier.