The Crown and Ted Lasso widely tipped for Emmys success

The Crown and Ted Lasso have been heavily tipped for major wins ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The biggest night in US TV is returning to downtown Los Angeles for a star-studded in-person event following last year’s stripped-back pandemic edition.

Most of the A-list nominees will be in attendance, though some of the British talent will be appearing from London.

Olivia Colman is an Emmy nominee for The Crown, while the show is up for outstanding drama series (Netflix/PA)

The Crown, Netflix’s lavishly produced regal series, is favourite to win the outstanding drama prize for the first time after receiving critical acclaim for its fourth season.

It will be up against another hugely popular Netflix show in Bridgerton, while the other nominees include Amazon’s anti-superhero series The Boys, HBO’s horror drama Lovecraft Country and Disney’s Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.

There is also a clear favourite in the comedy categories.

Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis as a folksy American football coach parachuted into a struggling Premier League team, looks likely to win outstanding comedy series.

Jason Sudeikis is nominated for an Emmy Award for playing a folksy football coach in Ted Lasso (Apple/PA)

Its rivals for the title include Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant and Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

The highly competitive limited series category includes Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You, The Queen’s Gambit and WandaVision.

In the individual categories, it could be a night of British joy.

The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are both up for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, while Josh O’Connor is nominated in the male equivalent category.

The show’s supporting cast is also recognised, with nods for Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies.

Rege-Jean Page is Emmy-nominated for Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page is nominated for his breakout role as the dashing Duke of Hastings and is up against O’Connor.

Kate Winslet is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for gritty detective drama Mare Of Easttown.

Her fellow nominees include Britons Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You and Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha.

Sudeikis is expected to win outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso.

The sports comedy’s predominantly British supporting cast is also recognised, with nods for Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place in the early hours of Monday UK time.