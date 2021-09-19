Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In pictures: The memorable life of football great Jimmy Greaves

By Press Association
September 19, 2021, 11:02 am Updated: September 19, 2021, 11:08 am
Jimmy Greaves in a training session for Tottenham (PA)
Tottenham record goalscorer and former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died aged 81.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his life in pictures.

Jimmy Greaves broke into the Chelsea first team as a 17-year-old (PA)
Jimmy Greaves, aged 18, with his bride Irene Barden after their wedding (PA)
Jimmy Greaves, left, on target for Chelsea against Wolves in 1958 (PA)
Jimmy Greaves, third from the left, with the victorious England team after the 1961 Home International Championship (PA)
Jimmy Greaves at London Airport with his wife Irene and PFA chairman Jimmy Hill ahead of his move to AC Milan in the summer of 1961 (PA)
Jimmy Greaves on his Tottenham debut against Blackpool in December 1961 (PA)
Jimmy Greaves scores in the 1962 FA Cup semi-final as Tottenham go on to win the cup (PA)
England’s World Cup squad get set to fly to Chile in 1962 (PA)
Jimmy Greaves meeting Linda the chimpanzee in 1964 (PA)
Jimmy Greaves reads a newspaper at the England team hotel during the 1966 World Cup (PA)
Jimmy Greaves walks out to face France. It would be his last appearance at the tournament (PA)
Jimmy Greaves, right, watched the World Cup final from England’s bench (PA)
Jimmy Greaves, right, and Mike England celebrate winning the 1967 FA Cup with a pint of milk in the dressing room at Wembley (PA)
Jimmy Greaves on target for Tottenham again (PA)
Jimmy Greaves scores his second goal during an impressive debut for West Ham in 1970 (PA)
Jimmy Greaves and co-driver Tony Fall at an event prior to the Wembley to Mexico World Cup Rally (PA)
Jimmy Greaves and Ian St John, stars of TV show Saint & Greavsie (PA)
Jimmy Greaves, right, smiles after collecting his World Cup winners medal (PA)

