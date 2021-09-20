British Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein score Emmy wins

British stars of feel-good football comedy Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, have scored wins at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The biggest night in US TV returned to downtown Los Angeles for a glitzy in-person event, 12 months after last year’s pandemic-hit remote ceremony.

While many of the A-list nominees – including Kate Winslet, Rege-Jean Page and Kaley Cuoco – were in Southern California, a remote red carpet was held in London for stars unable to make it to the US.

Hannah Waddingham accepted the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series (Television Academy/AP)

The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson were all in England.

The first award of the night – outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series – went to a delighted Waddingham for playing Premier League club owner Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+ football series Ted Lasso.

The star, 47, was overjoyed upon taking to the stage and tearfully exclaimed, “Jesus Christ on a bike” as she clutched her first-ever Emmy statuette.

She paid tribute to co-star and fellow nominee Juno Temple, saying she wished she could share the prize with her.

Roy Kent can finally crack a smile tonight! Congrats to @BrettGoldstein, who wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTV)! ⚽️ #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/SkElNLvxcE — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2021

Waddingham thanked her parents – who she said she almost lost during filming – before ending with a plea to put more West End performers on stage.

Goldstein then won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of cantankerous club captain Roy Kent.

The 41-year-old said starring in the show had been “one of the greatest honours” of his life.

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, on hosting duties for the evening, opened the show with an energetic curtain-raiser involving the star-studded audience helping with a musical tribute to the power of television.

The 2021 running was not an “Emmys-lite”, Cedric the Entertainer promised, as the likes of Michael Douglas, Billy Porter and ground-breaking nominee MJ Rodriguez joined in from the floor.

At the start of the ceremony, The Crown was widely tipped to take home the outstanding drama series prize for the first time.

Rodriguez could make history as the first transgender performer to win the best drama actress award.

She is up against Corrin, who is favourite to hear her name called for her betrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown.

While the 2021 Emmys saw the return of an in-person audience, there were still many concessions to the pandemic.

Those attending at LA Live’s Event Deck – a location offering indoor and outdoor areas – had to show both proof of full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test.