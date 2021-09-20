Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six dead after gunman opens fire at Russian university

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 3:26 pm
Police officers guard an area in front of the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. (AP Photo)
A student has opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said.

Beyond saying he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive.

During the attack, students and staff at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms, and video posted on Russian news sites showed some jumping out of second-storey windows.

Russia University Shooting
Students gather at the university (Anastasia Yakovleva/AP)

In some footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus pavement cradling a long-barrelled weapon.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top body for criminal probes, said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon, which could indicate he used a shotgun.

The Investigative Committee said six people were killed, revising down its earlier figure of eight.

A traffic police unit was the first to reach the scene, and the suspect opened fire on them, according to the Interior Ministry. He was wounded when police returned fire and then was disarmed, the ministry said.

The gunman also was armed with a knife, it said.

Russia University Shooting
Perm State University is about 700 miles east of Moscow (AP)

Although firearms laws are strict in Russia, many people obtain permits for hunting weapons.

News reports cited officials as saying the suspect had a permit for a pump-action shotgun, although it was not clear if it was the weapon used.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers, with a registered weapon.

A student at a college in Russia-annexed Crimea killed 20 students and himself in 2018.

Russia University Shooting
Eight people were killed (Anastasia Yakovleva/AP)

The university in Perm, which has 12,000 students, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting.

The city of Perm is about 700 miles east of Moscow with a population of about a million.

The Investigative Committee said 28 people were injured, with some admitted to hospital.

The Health Ministry said 19 were shot. Ot was not clear how the others were injured.

