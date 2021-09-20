Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Security around England Women v NZ third ODI raised after ‘threatening email’

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 10:15 pm
The game at Leicestershire’s Uptonsteel County Ground is due to go ahead as planned with a 1pm start (Simon Marper/PA)
Security around Tuesday’s third one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women has been raised after the emergence of a “threatening email” relating to the tourists.

The game, at Leicestershire’s Uptonsteel County Ground, is due to go ahead as planned with a 1pm start despite the development after the threat was investigated and judged not to be credible.

ESPNcricinfo reported that a member of the White Ferns’ management team was made aware of a bomb threat against the team hotel. A statement issued by a New Zealand Cricket spokesperson said the initial warning was delivered via the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“The ECB have received a threatening email relating to NZC. Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible,” a spokesperson for New Zealand said.

“The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted.”

Neither team were due to train at the ground on the eve of the match, meaning minimal logistical disruptions were encountered by the respective teams.

The news follows decisions by both New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board to cancel tours of Pakistan in the past few days.

The New Zealand men’s team announced they would be leaving the country on Friday morning, the day of their series opener in Rawalpindi, following a “specific and credible threat”.

On Monday evening, England followed suit by announcing their withdrawal from a joint men’s and women’s tour to Pakistan next month. No specific security threat was cited by the ECB, but it noted “increasing concerns about travelling to the region” among its reasons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has already noted its disappointment with England for backing out of a trip they feel remains safe to undertake and it is unlikely to escape their attention if things go ahead as planned in Leicester, less than 24 hours after a security alert.

Heather Knight’s England side lead the five-match series 2-0 with three to play.

