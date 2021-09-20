Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronald Araujo rescues a point for Barcelona at home to Granada

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 10:19 pm
Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo scored a last-gasp equaliser against Granada (Joan Monfort/AP/PA)
Defender Ronald Araujo came to Barcelona’s rescue with a last-gasp equaliser to deny lowly Granada a second successive LaLiga victory at the Nou Camp.

Araujo struck in the final minute of normal time amid a concerted flurry to cancel out Domingos Duarte’s early opener and spare his side’s blushes as the game finished 1-1.

The home crowd had been stunned into silence within two minutes of kick-off when Duarte headed Sergio Escudero’s corner past keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the net.

Jorge Molina went close to a second for the visitors, but Sergi Roberto was denied at the other end by the crossbar and Memphis Depay failed to round off a quick break as the Catalan giants turned the screw.

Araujo, Sergino Dest and substitute Oscar Mingueza all went close with the half-time whistle approaching, but Barca went in at the break still trailing.

Araujo and Depay threatened again as the second half unfolded, but keeper Luis Maximiano and his defenders held firm with substitute Luuk De Jong heading just over from close range with 11 minutes remaining before Maximiano saved superbly from Araujo.

Substitute Gerard Pique was thrown into an attacking role as the home side fought desperately for a way back, and it duly arrived in the final minute of the game when Araujo headed them level in the nick of time.

Elsewhere, Victor Osimhen started the ball rolling as Napoli climbed to the top of Serie A with a resounding 4-0 victory over Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

The visitors took the lead with 24 minutes gone when Osimhen, who had scored both goals as his side fought back to secure a 2-2 Europa League draw at Leicester on Thursday evening, struck from close range after running on to Mario Rui’s through-ball.

It might have been 2-0 within seven minutes when Fabian Ruiz’s long-range strike came back off the woodwork, but the reprieve proved temporary when defender Amir Rrahmani headed home Kalidou Koulibaly’s 35th-minute cross.

Gerard Deulofeu passed up an opportunity to reduce the deficit eight minutes before the break and Koulibaly effectively wrapped up the points within seven minutes of the restart with Napoli’s third, substitute Hirving Lozano’s late strike simply cementing a comfortable win which eased them from third place to first.

