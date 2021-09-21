Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halloween Kills trailer teases the unmasking of Michael Myers

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 3:09 am
The final trailer for horror sequel Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, teases the unmasking of Michael Myers (Matt Crossick/PA)
The final trailer for horror sequel Halloween Kills teases the unmasking of Michael Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising the role of Laurie Strode in the latest instalment of the blockbuster franchise.

Myers, one of the most feared boogeymen in slasher film history, is back to terrorise the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, but this time his victims are ready to fight back.

The trailer shows characters from classic 1978 film Halloween as adults preparing to face Myers once and for all.

They include Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens, who are reprising the roles they played as children.

Scream queen Curtis, 62, leads Haddonfield in the hunt for Myers, but the trailer shows the killer adding to his already astronomical body count.

The murderer, also known as The Shape, was presumed dead at the end of 2018’s Halloween after Curtis’s Laurie set fire to a house he was in.

Halloween Kills’s final trailer ends with Laurie attempting to remove the famed white mask from Myers’s face.

“I want to take his mask off and see the life leave his eyes,” she says.

A direct sequel to Halloween Kills, titled Halloween Ends, is set for release in October 2022.

Halloween Kills will be in cinemas from October 15.

