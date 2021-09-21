Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Los Angeles man who filmed Rodney King video dies of Covid complications

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 3:34 am
The Los Angeles plumber who filmed the grainy video of four white police officers beating black motorist Rodney King in 1991 has died of complications of Covid-19.

George Holliday, 61, died on Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital, where he had been for more than a month, according to his friend and former colleague Robert Wollenweber.

Mr Holliday was not vaccinated and was on a ventilator in recent days, his friend said.

George Holliday holds his camera after a news conference
George Holliday filmed the attack on Rodney King on using his newly purchased video camera (Craig Fujii/AP)

Mr Holliday was awakened by a traffic stop outside his San Fernando Valley home on March 3, 1991.

He went outside to film it with his new video camera, catching the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers punching, kicking and using a stun gun on Mr King, even after he was on the ground.

A year later, the city erupted in widespread violence after the four officers were acquitted in the beating.

Hundreds of businesses were looted and destroyed, entire blocks of homes and shops went up in flames, and more than 60 people died by shootings or other violence.

Mr King’s daughter, Lora Dene King, expressed condolences to Mr Holliday’s family in a statement obtained by the Daily News.

“The King family will be forever grateful to George Holliday, who had the courage and conviction to hold the LAPD accountable in their brutal beating of my father Rodney,” the statement said.

Mr Holliday’s death was first reported by TMZ.com.

