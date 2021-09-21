Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trudeau’s Liberals win Canada election but miss majority

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 1:14 pm
Justin Trudeau casts his ballot (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadians have given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed.

The 49-year-old channelled the star power of his father, former PM Pierre Trudeau, when he first won an election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.

Mr Trudeau’s Liberals were leading or elected in 156 seats – one less than they won 2019, and 14 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives were leading or elected in 121 seats, the same number they won in 2019. The leftist New Democrats were leading or elected in 27, a gain of three seats, while the Quebec-based Bloc Quebecois remained unchanged with 32 seats and the Greens were down to two.

“You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic,” Mr Trudeau said.

“I hear you when you say you just want to get back to the things you love and not worry about this pandemic or an election.”

Mr Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that was not under threat of being toppled.

The opposition was relentless in accusing Mr Trudeau of calling an unnecessary early vote – two years before the deadline – for his own personal ambition.

“Trudeau lost his gamble to get a majority so I would say this is a bittersweet victory for him,” said Daniel Beland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.

“Basically we are back to square one, as the new minority parliament will look like the previous one. Trudeau and the Liberals saved their skin and will stay in power, but many Canadians who didn’t want this late summer, pandemic election are probably not amused about the whole situation,” he said.

Mr Trudeau bet Canadians did not want a Conservative government during a pandemic.

Canada is now among the most fully vaccinated countries in the world and Mr Trudeau’s government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

Mr Trudeau argued that the Conservatives’ approach, which has been sceptical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates, would be dangerous and said Canadians need a government that follows science.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole did not require his party’s candidates to be vaccinated and would not say how many were unvaccinated. He described vaccination as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are increasingly upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated.

“The debate on vaccination and Trudeau taking on the anti-vaccination crowd helped the Liberals to salvage a campaign that didn’t start well for the party,” Prof Beland said.

Mr Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Mr Trudeau has pointed out that Alberta, run by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta premier Jason Kenney, an ally of Mr O’Toole, said the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days. Mr Kenney apologised for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions.

