Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 4:37 pm
US President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)
US President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

US President Joe Biden used his first address before the UN General Assembly to declare that the world stands at an “inflection point in history” and must move quickly to act on the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuse.

Amid growing tensions with China, Mr Biden also declared the US was “not seeking a new Cold War”.

Without mentioning China directly, Mr Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions between the two nations.

But he said: “We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs”.

The president noted his decision to end America’s longest war last month, in Afghanistan, and set the ground for his administration to shift US attention to intensive diplomacy.

He said he was driven by a belief that “to deliver for our own people, we must also engage deeply with the rest of the world”.

“We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan,” Mr Biden said. “And as we close this period of relentless war, we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world.”

At a virtual Covid-19 summit Mr Biden is hosting on Wednesday, leaders will be urged to step up vaccine-sharing commitments, address oxygen shortages around the globe and deal with other critical pandemic-related issues.

The president is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal