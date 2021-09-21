Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021
News / World

Jarrod Bowen says West Ham’s players are relishing their busy fixture schedule

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 5:01 pm
Jarrod Bowen played in attack against Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jarrod Bowen played in attack against Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jarrod Bowen insists West Ham are relishing their packed schedule ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United.

The Hammers, in the Europa League this season, will have played six matches in 20 days by the end of September.

They lost narrowly to United on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and face another quick turnaround for the Old Trafford return.

Forward Bowen said: “There are a lot of games coming up now. We’ve got the Carabao Cup, then we’re in the Premier League and then the Europa League the following week as well.

“But as players that is what we want, and we’ll go into the next game exactly the same as on Sunday.”

West Ham's Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio (left) could return from suspension for West Ham’s Carabao Cup tie at Manchester United on Wednesday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Bowen had to deputise as West Ham’s main striker in the absence of the suspended Michail Antonio on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who usually plays on the right of a front three, says he is happy to fill in more centrally.

“It’s different,” he told West Ham TV. “I had a few little tastes of it last year when Michail was injured or we played a different kind of system.

“Anywhere that I play on the pitch, I love playing. It’s different, but I felt like I did as much as I could up there.”

Antonio is back from his ban on Wednesday but boss David Moyes could rest him with Saturday’s league trip to Leeds in mind.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and midfielder Alex Kral are in line to make their debuts following their summer loan moves.

Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku and Manuel Lanzini could also start along with club captain Mark Noble, whose stoppage-time penalty miss cost the Hammers a point at the weekend.

