Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / World

ECB acted alone in cancelling tour, says Britain’s high commissioner to Pakistan

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 5:11 pm
England will not be touring Pakistan (Simon Cooper/PA)
England will not be touring Pakistan (Simon Cooper/PA)

Britain’s high commissioner to Pakistan has waded into the row over England’s cancelled tour to the country, distancing the political establishment from the decision and insisting he supported the trip.

Christian Turner, the government’s senior diplomat in Pakistan, posted a video on his Twitter feed which appeared to stress that the England and Wales Cricket Board had acted unilaterally by pulling its teams from what would have been an historic joint visit next month.

The withdrawal followed New Zealand’s hasty departure on Friday morning, exiting on the advice of their government following what they deemed a “credible and specific” security threat to the safety of their team.

When England followed suit on Monday, a wordy announcement made no reference to any particular security threat but instead indicated a broader unease at the travelling to the region, as well as nods to bubble fatigue and Twenty20 World Cup preparations.

But with anger and disappointment growing in Pakistan, led by furious Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, Turner’s intervention has merely turned up the heat on the ECB, who look increasingly isolated in their position.

Speaking direct to camera the high commissioner said: “I share the deep sadness of cricket fans that England will not tour Pakistan in October.

“This was a decision made by the ECB, which is independent to the British Government and based on concerns for player welfare. The British high commission supported the tour, did not advise against it on security grounds and travel advice for Pakistan has not changed. I have been a champion of international cricket’s return to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s autumn 22022 tour.”

Turner’s words came hot on the heels of Raja’s strongly worded warning about a growing divide in the international game that he framed as a “West versus rest” split.

Raja said he now expected Australia to pull out of their own tour early next year and believed the West Indies would be “jittery” about making their next scheduled visit, wrecking the board’s plans and causing significant financial distress.

In terms of seeking compensation he said the PCB would “make a case, certainly” but the fissures caused in the last few days could run deeper than that.

There is an overt sense of injustice in Pakistan, who believe their willingness to tour England at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the pre-vaccine summer of 2020 has been tossed aside with minimal care.

In his obvious anger, Raja also appeared to make some potentially dire predictions about relations within the fragile, and small, infrastructure that is top-level international cricket.

“I feel we were used and then we were binned, which is extremely frustrating. I feel we are certainly up against a Western mindset and a Western bloc,” he said.

“We have the best security agencies, the most battle hardened security agencies in world. Not sharing your fear or threat perception with them is ridiculing our DNA in a way.

Asked if he feared for the sport’s existing international order, he responded: “Yes, I’m viewing it like that and I’m sure the other Asian countries feel the same way…as if you are living on the edge when it comes to playing the Western bloc. It’s just not right.

“They have these blocs of countries and it’s graded, there is the top tier and the not so top tier. I don’t want this ‘Asia versus West’ or ‘West versus rest’ debate to take precedence over the game of cricket but it appears if security threat perception is going to be made as a get-out clause any member could have a problem with any other member.

“I can get up tomorrow morning and say that we are not comfortable playing in a certain part of England because we feel there could be this little threat.

“I spoke with Ian (Watmore), chairman of ECB, and said ‘what is the guarantee of England coming back and playing here in 2022? Because a month before that tour you can easily quote tiredness, players being spooked again, sick of living in a bubble or a threat perception that will probably be not shared with us.

“He clearly had no answer for that, so we’ll clearly have a back-up plan for sure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal