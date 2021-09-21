Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Joshua signs ‘career-long’ deal with Matchroom

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 5:30 pm
Anthony Joshua is sticking with Matchroom (Ian West/PA)
Anthony Joshua has signed what has been termed a “career-long” promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Joshua, who defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, has been promoted by Hearn since turning professional eight years ago.

It is thought this weekend’s contest was the last on Joshua’s previous arrangement with Matchroom but the two parties have now come to an agreement that will cover the remainder of Joshua’s fighting career.

“The foundations we have created are phenomenal and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Joshua said.

“In my humble opinion, what better place to be than Matchroom Boxing? I have heard that my signature was hot property. I’m happy where I am.

“A handshake is good enough for me, but the signature solidifies it and I’m happy where my signature is.”

Anthony Joshua File Photo
Anthony Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles in London on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Earlier this summer Hearn ended a long-term partnership with broadcasters Sky Sports to move to streaming platform DAZN.

Joshua’s showdown against Usyk will be screened in the UK and Ireland on Sky via pay-per-view, although DAZN has the rights in more than 170 other countries and territories worldwide.

It is as yet ambiguous what Joshua’s new contract means for the TV rights after this bout.

“This is the fourth and final promotional agreement we have signed together, and I am honoured that AJ has confirmed his future with Matchroom,” Hearn said.

“Just like we did from the debut, myself and the great team at Matchroom will continue to work relentlessly for Anthony in the many chapters that remain.”

