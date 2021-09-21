Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Woman charged in US after her daughter, 3, is found dead in a rubbish bag

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 6:11 pm
Photo provided by police of Justine Johnson (Iosco County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Photo provided by police of Justine Johnson (Iosco County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A woman in Michigan in the US has been charged with murder days after her three-year-old daughter’s body was found with stab wounds inside a rubbish bag.

Justine Johnson, 22, was charged in Tawas City with murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Police were called last Friday to a home in Iosco County in Michigan after a rubbish bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the bag contained the body of Johnson’s daughter, Sutton Mosser.

Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella said the girl had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The girl’s grandmother, Alisa Johnson, said she believed her daughter was innocent and would never have hurt her child.

“Justine loved Sutton with all her heart. She’d never let anybody hurt that baby,” she told a regional TV station.

According to a statement, one of Johnson’s brothers found the bag with the child’s body inside. The statement says that the day before he had asked Johnson where her child was and she told him to mind his business, the TV station reported.

Officers found Johnson walking along railway tracks hours after the discovery of her daughter’s body. She told officers she did not want to talk about her child’s death, according to the statement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal