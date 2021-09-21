Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Netflix teases documentary on Britney Spears conservatorship

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 10:23 pm
Netflix has teased a new documentary exploring Britney Spears’s conservatorship (PA)
Netflix has teased a new documentary exploring Britney Spears’s conservatorship.

The streaming giant released a preview for Britney vs Spears on Tuesday, revealing audio of the singer leaving a message for a lawyer in January 2009 – 12 months after she was placed under the complex legal arrangement.

In the clip, the pop superstar says: “Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…”

Netflix said a full trailer will arrive on Wednesday.

Official details of Britney vs Spears are thin on the ground, but it is said to be directed by Erin Lee Carr.

Spears, 39, was placed under what has been described as the world’s most famous conservatorship in 2008 after suffering a public battle with mental health problems.

It controls much of her personal life and career, with her father, Jamie, overseeing her estate.

After impassioned calls to step down from the role by his daughter, Jamie, 69, confirmed he would do so in August.

People Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently announced their engagement (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In a stunning move earlier this month, he filed a petition at the court in Los Angeles, asking the judge in the case to consider terminating the conservatorship.

A hearing is set for September 29.

The conservatorship returned to the public glare earlier this year following the release of a headline-making documentary.

Framing Britney Spears explored the singer’s treatment at the hands of the paparazzi, as well as the terms of the conservatorship.

Spears made headlines around the world in June when addressing the court, describing the arrangement was “abusive”.

She recently announced her engagement to actor and fitness expert Sam Asghari, 27.

