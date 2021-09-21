Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Luis Suarez hits late double as Atletico Madrid return to summit

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 11:19 pm
Luis Suarez scored twice to sink Getafe (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Luis Suarez hit two late goals as Atletico Madrid hit back from behind to sink struggling Getafe 2-1 and climb back to the top of LaLiga.

Still without a point this season, the hosts grabbed a shock lead when Atletico keeper Jan Oblak fumbled the ball over his own line on the stroke of half-time.

Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Carlos Alena was sent off for a second bookable offence, and Suarez pounced to level four minutes later.

Spain Soccer La Liga
And the Uruguayan star struck in injury time when he headed home from a Sime Vrsaljko cross to seal the points.

Fellow veteran Radamel Falcao also struck late as Rayo Vallecano ended Atletico Bilbao’s bright start to the season with a 2-1 win at San Mames.

Alvaro Garcia’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by a Pathe Ciss own goal, but substitute Falcao struck deep into injury time when he powered home a header from a Bebe free-kick.

Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez grabbed the goals as Celta Vigo claimed their first win of the season with a 2-0 success at Levante.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Matteo Darmian scored as Inter returned to the top of Serie A (Alfredo Falcone/AP)

Inter Milan moved back to the top of Serie A as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Fiorentina.

Riccardo Sottil put the hosts in front midway through the first half, but Matteo Darmian and Edin Dzeko struck in the space of four second-half minutes.

Fiorentina had Nico Gonzalez sent off for dissent and Ivan Perisic grabbed his side’s third to seal the points 12 minutes from time.

Robin Gosens and Davide Zappacosta scored early as Atalanta maintained their solid start with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo, who replied through Domenico Berardi, while Genoa twice came back from behind to draw 2-2 at Bologna.

