Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Australia struck by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 4:12 am
A police officer closes an intersection where debris is scattered in the road after an earthquake damaged a building in Melbourne (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has caused damage in the Australian city of Melbourne, Geoscience Australia said.

The quake hit 80 miles northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), the government agency said.

Media showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.

Mansfield mayor Mark Holcombe told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was not aware of any damage reports in the town, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.

The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 130 miles off the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.

