Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Indian officials burn rhino horns to raise awareness of an illegal trade

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 11:31 am
Thousands of confiscated rhino horns are burned to mark World Rhino Day in Bokakhat near Kaziranga National Park, India (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Indian officials have burned about 2,500 old rhino horns to spread awareness of the need to protect the rare animal on World Rhino Day.

Dozens of Hindu priests performed rituals and chanted prayers as the leading Assam state elected official, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lit the fire on a large platform in a sports stadium near Kaziranga National Park.

The horns, which had been stored for years, were from rhinos that died of natural causes at Kazaringa and other smaller habitats across Assam state and those confiscated from poachers.

Kaziranga is home to nearly 2,500 one-horned rhinos and is the world’s largest habitat for the rare animal. Despite the presence of armed forest guards, poachers still manage to kill some of the rhinos.

Rhino horns are sold by poachers in South Asia, China, Vietnam and some other countries because of a belief that they contain an aphrodisiac and medicinal properties. Sale of the horns is illegal in India.

“Trading in rhino horns must stop and the claim of these horns having medicinal properties is false,” Sarma said.

Sarma decided to burn the horns to create more awareness about the need to protect one-horned rhinos and end poaching, said MK Yadava, Assam’s chief wildlife warden.

The park is 155 miles east of Gauhati, the Assam state capital.

