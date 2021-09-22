Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
News / World

President Biden doubles US purchase of vaccine and calls for a global push

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 12:51 pm
US President Joe Biden aims to share one billion vaccine doses with the world (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)
US President Joe Biden aims to share one billion vaccine doses with the world (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to share with the world to 1 billion doses.

The increased commitment is to be the cornerstone of a vaccination summit Mr Biden is convening virtually on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he plans to push well-off nations to do more to get coronavirus under control.

World leaders, aid groups and global health organisations are growing increasingly vocal about the slow pace of global vaccinations and the inequity of access to vaccines between residents of wealthier and poorer nations.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The purchase, according to two senior Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, will bring the total US vaccination commitment to more than 1.1 billion doses in 2022.

At least 160 million jabs supplied by the US have been distributed to more than 100 countries, representing more donations than the rest of the world combined.

The latest purchase reflects only a fraction of what will be needed to meet a goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population — and 70% of the citizens of each nation — by next September’s UN meeting.

The White House said Mr Biden will use the summit to press other countries to “commit to a higher level of ambition” in their vaccine sharing plans.

The American response has come under criticism for being too modest, particularly as the administration advocates for providing boosters to tens of millions of Americans before vulnerable people in poorer nations have received even a first dose.

“We have observed failures of multilateralism to respond in an equitable, coordinated way to the most acute moments. The existing gaps between nations with regard to the vaccination process are unheard of,” Colombian President Ivan Duque said at the United Nations.

More than 5.9 billion Covid-19 doses have been administered globally over the past year, representing about 43% of the global population. But there are vast disparities in distribution, with many lower-income nations struggling to vaccinate even the most vulnerable share of their populations, and some yet to exceed 2% to 3% vaccination rates.

Aid groups have warned that the persistent inequities risk extending the global pandemic, and that could lead to new and more dangerous variants.

The delta variant has proved to be more transmissible than the original strain, though the existing vaccines have been effective at preventing nearly all serious illness and death.

