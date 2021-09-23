Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Dutch activists lose ethnic profiling case but vow to appeal

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 2:17 am
Mpanzu Bamenga with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court (AP Photo/Mike Corder)
Mpanzu Bamenga with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

A Dutch court has ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat that rights activists immediately vowed to appeal against.

The decision came in a case brought against the government by two citizens, backed by rights groups, who argued that they were singled out for checks by officers from the country’s Marechaussee police force because of the colour of their skin.

Lawyers told the court that one of the plaintiffs, Mpanzu Bamenga, a city councillor from Eindhoven who was born in Congo, was selected for a check as he returned to the Netherlands on a flight from Rome in part because he “didn’t look Dutch”.

“Every time that I’m coming home to my country, the Netherlands, I’m being stopped because of my ethnicity,” Bamenga told The Associated Press.

“We hoped that today that the court basically would rule that ethnicity cannot be part of a risk profile, but the court ruled different and that’s very disappointing,” he added.

He said he was determined to keep pursuing the case for as long as it takes.

“We have a very big mission — a mission of equal rights, a mission of equal opportunities,” he said.

“It’s not a sprint… it’s definitely a marathon. We know it’s going to be a long road and we are willing to fight for it and we will.”

The Hague District Court ruled that ethnicity can be one of the criteria for singling out passengers, but not the only one. The checks are carried out at airports and on trains and buses from European Union destinations to prevent people illegally coming and staying in the Netherlands.

“The court says that the checks, as they’re carried out by the Royal Marechaussee, are not contrary to the prohibition on discrimination,” spokeswoman Jeannette Honee said.

Lawyer Jelle Klaas called the decision a “missed chance” that “leaves open the door for ethnic profiling”.

Britain Netherlands
The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte has admitted there is racism in his country (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The case comes against a backdrop of a broader debate about race, inequality and discrimination in the Netherlands.

As the Black Lives Matter movement swept the world last year, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that racial inequality wasn’t only a problem in the United States.

“There are also people living in the Netherlands who in that regard feel that they don’t fully fit in, that they can’t play a full role in this society,” he said. “That is also a Dutch problem. There is racism here, too. There is discrimination here, too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal