Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho give Brendan Rodgers food for thought

Harbour Energy back in black, aims to reverse production drop Harbour Energy has returned to profits and is predicting a boost to its North Sea production as drilling campaigns get underway.

HSE warning to Apache after corrosion found on Forties Alpha fire safety system The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued a warning after corrosion was found on a fire safety system on board the Forties Alpha platform.

China begins winter gas buying spree at the worst possible time China is escalating its purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the winter, exacerbating a global supply shortage and leaving less fuel for energy-parched Europe.