Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘not ready’ to mourn Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 6:54 am
Sarah Jessica Parker said she is ‘not ready’ to share a tribute to her Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sarah Jessica Parker said she is “not ready” to share a tribute to her Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson.

Garson was a fan favourite on the series for his portrayal of flamboyant talent agent Stanford Blatch, a close friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

He died aged 57 on Tuesday following a battle with cancer.

Sex And The City stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall all shared touching tributes to the late actor.

However Parker, who had been filming spin-off series And Just Like That with Garson, revealed she was not yet ready to share a tribute of her own.

She commented on an Instagram post by Chris Noth – who played Big on Sex And The City – after he placed a broken heart emoji alongside a picture of Garson.

Parker, 56, wrote: “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”

The 92nd Academy Awards – Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party – Los Angeles
Tributes flooded in for Sex And The City star Willie Garson following his death aged 57 (PA)

Garson and Parker had been friends for a decade before Sex And The City premiered in 1998.

Speaking to US Weekly in June, he said: “As you probably know, Sarah Jessica and I were friends for 10 years before the show. And we’re still the closest of friends. We talk almost every day.”

Discussing reuniting with his co-stars for And Just Like That, Garson added: “We talk on, like, Twitter sometimes and whatever, but I don’t spend enough face time with Cynthia. I’m really looking forward to spending time with her, actually together.”

As well as Sex And The City, which originally ran from 1998 to 2004, Garson was known for his role as Mozzie in police procedural White Collar.

