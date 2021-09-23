Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taiwan could face China opposition as it seeks membership of Pacific trade group

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 8:51 am
People buy fruit at a grocery store in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiany Ying-ying/ AP)
Taiwan has applied to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, Cabinet officials said, setting up a potential clash with rival Beijing over the status of the island democracy.

Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership might be disrupted if China, which applied last week, is admitted first, said John Deng, a minister without portfolio.

The CPTPP, which took effect in 2018, includes agreements on market access, movement of labour and government procurement.

Other members include Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and New Zealand.

The mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory and says its elected government has no right to conduct foreign relations.

“China has been obstructing Taiwan’s opportunities in the international arena,” said Mr Deng at a news conference.

“If China joins ahead of Taiwan, it will endanger Taiwan’s application.”

The CPTPP was the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a group promoted by then-president Barack Obama.

His successor, Donald Trump, pulled out in 2017.

President Joe Biden has not rejoined.

The skyline in Shanghai, China (Chen Si/AP)
The skyline in Shanghai, China (Chen Si/AP)

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since the Communist Party took control of the mainland in 1949 following a civil war.

They have extensive trade and investment ties but no official relations.

Mr Deng said Taiwan’s status as a democracy and market economy should count in its favour.

“Taiwan and China follow different systems of organisation.

“We are an integrated market economy,” he said.

“We have democracy and the rule of law backing us.

“Our laws are transparent to all.”

