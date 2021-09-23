Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

United States fire up home supporters by launching T-shirts into crowd

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:37 pm
Team Europe’s ‘Cheesehead’ move went down well with the home fans (Anthony Behar/PA)
Not to be outdone by their European rivals, the United States team did their bit to fire up the crowd by giving away T-shirts at final Ryder Cup practice on Thursday.

On Wednesday the European side, who are unlikely to have much visiting support at Whistling Straits this week, appeared on the first tee wearing the colours of nearby NFL team Green Bay Packers and their fans’ distinctive ‘Cheesehead’ hats.

It was a move by captain Padraig Harrington that appeared to go down well with the home fans after much talk about the potentially hostile atmosphere awaiting the visiting team in Wisconsin.

The Americans followed their lead on the eve of the match getting under way by rousing the crowd themselves by shooting T-shirts into the grandstand from guns.

Vice-captain Jim Furyk began the fun by leading chants of ‘USA’ with accompanying actions for each letter.

Skipper Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson, another of his assistants, then arrived to fire the T-shirt guns. Some of the players, including a lively Bryson DeChambeau, also took the opportunity to shoot.

