Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

European fans outnumbered but ready to ‘make a bit of noise’ at Ryder Cup

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 7:59 pm
European fans Stephen and Padraig Carr at Whistling Straits (Phil Casey/PA)
European fans Stephen and Padraig Carr at Whistling Straits (Phil Casey/PA)

Finding European fans at Whistling Straits feels like the equivalent of looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack.

But look hard enough and it is just about possible, in a sea of red, white and blue to find the lucky few who have been able to travel to the United States despite the coronavirus restrictions which have prevented thousands more from supporting Padraig Harrington’s side in person.

Standing beside the third green as Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton played their final practice round on Thursday ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup were Stephen Carr and his father Padraig from Donegal.

“Where Paul McGinley’s people came from,” says Padraig by way of introduction, before adding that he played football with Lowry’s father Brendan “many years ago”.

“We used to live in Chicago and Stephen was born there but we moved back to Ireland about 20 years ago. We got tickets for last year but Stephen is starting work in New York on the 1st of October so the postponement worked out well.

“We have tickets for Friday and then I have to get my PCR test before flying home on Monday.”

While European fans may be an endangered species at Whistling Straits they have been trying to make their presence felt, with one couple spotted with an Offaly flag, the home county of former Open champion Lowry.

“It’s only when you’re walking in that your realise how few European fans there are so you’re always happy to see a few people wearing blue and yellow walking around,” Stephen said.

“We also saw a woman from Newfoundland in the merchandise tent and she said she was shouting for Europe.

“Hopefully we’ll make a bit of noise tomorrow and it has been a brilliant atmosphere so far. The locals have been very friendly and hopefully the weather holds out.”

The Carrs were also at Medinah in 2012 to witness Europe’s amazing fightback from 10-4 down and Padraig added: “Behind the scenes we are quietly confident and hopefully it will not be as tight as Medinah.

“We thought Justin Rose would be in the team before (Ian) Poulter or maybe even Lowry, but I think Padraig was always going to pick him and if he hadn’t screwed up on the last day (of the final qualifying event) he would have qualified anyway.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal