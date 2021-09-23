Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Heather Knight century leads England to victory over New Zealand at Derby

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 9:19 pm
Heather Knight’s century guided England Women to victory (Simon Marper/PA)
Heather Knight’s century guided England Women to victory (Simon Marper/PA)

Heather Knight hit an inspired captain’s century as England Women sealed their one-day series against New Zealand with a record chase at Derby, but only after riding out some late drama.

Set a steep 245 to win – two more than their previous best – Knight struck a classy 101 from 106 deliveries to take her team to the cusp of victory.

But she fell just short the line, setting up a final equation of six needed from the final over. The scorebook ultimately recorded a three-wicket home win with three balls remaining, but it was a nerve-shredding conclusion as Sophie Ecclestone was stumped off a wide with the scores tied.

Leigh Kasperek lost the wicket along with the match, in a cruel moment. The rollercoaster finish should not detract from Knight’s efforts, though, with her fourth international hundred and second in the 50-over format a match-winning knock that reasserted her influence.

England had given a fresh lick of paint to their seam attack, replacing Katherine Brunt, Tash Farrant and Kate Cross with Anya Shrubsole, Freya Davies and Nat Sciver, and put them straight to work after winning the toss.

After 10 overs, and with New Zealand creaking at 35 for three, it looked a perfect ploy. Suzie Bates ran herself out tamely but Shrubsole accounted for the other two, conjuring just enough swing to see off Maddy Green and Lauren Down.

New Zealand’s middle-order was about to assert itself, though, with Katey Martin’s unbeaten 65 the common denominator in stands of 56 and 84 alongside Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite.

England shot themselves in the foot a few times along the way, failing to challenge a legitimate lbw shout at the very start of Martin’s innings and putting down three catches off Ecclestone.

Charlie Dean palmed Devine over the ropes early in her stay, turning a wicket chance into a six, while a failed caught-and-bowled attempt and a miss at slip reprieved Satterthwaite on 13 and 14. Ecclestone, for just the fourth time in her ODI career, ended wicketless from her full allocation.

Amy Satterthwaite
Amy Satterthwaite (left) hit fifty to help New Zealand recover (Simon Marper/PA)

Instead, it fell to her new spin-bowling partner Dean to pick up the rewards. She had Devine lbw for 41, foxed Satterthwaite round her legs for 54 and cut Brooke Halliday down in full flight. The 20-year-old newcomer even came close to cutting Martin short on 42, but Knight could not hang on to a tough chance at short cover.

England’s pursuit of the White Ferns’ 244 for eight began at a lively pace, racking up 52 in the first 11 overs as Lauren Winfield-Hill set the tone with a flurry of boundaries.

But Hannah Rowe’s introduction changed things dramatically as she clean bowled Winfield-Hill for 33, had Tammy Beaumont caught down leg and pinned Sciver in front of leg stump.

Lauren Winfield-Hill
Lauren Winfield-Hill got England off to a positive start (David Davies/PA)

At 71 for three, the momentum had abandoned England but Knight and Amy Jones (40) wrestled it back with a cool-headed stand of exactly 100. Patience has been in short supply for Lisa Keightley’s side in the series but the pair played with thoroughness, working the gaps as the ball softened and the pitch played dead.

The run-rate was kept carefully below a run-a-ball and when Knight passed 50 with consecutive boundaries off her fellow skipper, Devine, things looked serene.

Jones shattered the calm when she hacked Rowe to mid-off, her first real misjudgement, and tension peaked as Sophia Dunkley followed for a duck leaving 60 to get off as many balls. A 13-run over off Rowe – including a monstrous six by Danni Wyatt – seemed to settle it but the twists were not over yet.

Shortly after reaching her hundred Knight gave it away with eight still needed, heaving Devine into the deep but not getting enough on it. Wyatt then got her footwork all wrong as she was lbw off the final ball of the penultimate over.

Shrubsole swatted away the mounting nerves by lifting the next delivery for four but Kasperek’s wide, and Ecclestone’s near-miss, brought things to a head and secured the silverware for England.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal