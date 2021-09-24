Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Derek Chauvin appeals against conviction and sentence in George Floyd case

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:49 am
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is appealing against his sentence and conviction (AP)
The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Derek Chauvin will say the judge abused his discretion or erred during several key points in the case, according to documents filed on Thursday.

Chauvin said he intends to appeal on 14 grounds and, among them, claims Judge Peter Cahill abused his discretion when he denied a request to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to pre-trial publicity.

He also claimed the judge abused his discretion when he denied a request to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, and when he denied requests to postpone the trial or grant a new one.

Chauvin is also charged in federal court with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he knelt on the black man’s neck (Julio Cortez/AP)

Chauvin was convicted earlier this year on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Mr Floyd’s death.

He was sentenced to 22 and a half years – a sentence higher than the presumptive 12 and a half years after the judge agreed with prosecutors that there were aggravating factors in Mr Floyd’s death.

Chauvin has also been charged in federal court with violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights when he knelt on the black man’s neck for nearly 10 minutes as Mr Floyd was facedown on the pavement, not resisting and pleading for air, and pleaded not guilty to this.

All the grounds that Chauvin raised in his notice of intent to appeal had been raised previously by defence lawyer Eric Nelson as the case worked its way through the district court.

