Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes split months after welcoming baby

Jason Derulo has split from influencer girlfriend Jena Frumes just four months after they welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who got together shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, amassed millions of followers and frequently went viral on TikTok with their dancing videos and pranks during lockdown.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jason King Derulo, on May 8 after announcing they were expecting in March.

Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

The Savage Love singer wrote on Twitter: “Jena and I have decided to part ways.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.

“Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Frumes paid tribute to Derulo in an Instagram post on July, writing: “When we have each other we have everything @jasonderulo.

“Baby boy is two months old now.

“He’s the best and is the most smiley squirmy happy baby ever and loves spending time outdoors we are so in love.”

After their baby was born, Derulo shared a video showing clips of their first week with the baby and wrote: “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home.

“He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes.”