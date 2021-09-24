Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Britney Spears recalls ‘pep talk’ from Justin Timberlake before VMA set in 2001

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 12:01 pm
Britney Spears has recalled her MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2001 (Yui Mok/PA)
Britney Spears has revealed Justin Timberlake gave her a five-minute “pep talk” ahead of her famous MTV Video Music Awards performance.

The pop superstar’s appearance at the 2001 ceremony featured a host of live animals, including an albino python draped over her shoulders.

In an Instagram post, Spears shared a series of photos including a number showing her and Sir Mick Jagger on the red carpet together.

She also recalled how Timberlake, who she was in a relationship with in the late 1990s and early 2000s, had helped her before the show.

She wrote: “I will tell you this … before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves … I mean … I was in a cage with a live tiger !!!!! I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!!

“Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked !!!!!

“Psssss guess I’m sleeping because my eyes are closed in half of these pics !!!!”

The post also saw Spears reflect on her outfit for the night.

Graham Norton Show – London
Justin Timberlake and Britney were in a relationship in the late 90s and early 2000s (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She added: “Geez … this is me before my VMAs performance with @MickJagger 20 years ago !!!! This is one my my favorite dresses I’ve ever worn and it’s simple black lace !!!!”

Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship – an arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm – since 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

Her father Jamie has been overseeing her estate, despite her protestations.

Earlier this month, he filed a petition to end the conservatorship, saying “recent events” called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her affairs.

