Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

France and Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 1:44 pm
France and Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Germany and France say they and other European Union countries have nominated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for a second term as director-general of the World Health Organisation.

It is the first time a candidate for the top job at the UN health agency has not been nominated by the home country.

The Ethiopian, who goes by his first name, has been in the global spotlight over the organisation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic over the last 19 months – a crisis that eclipsed all else throughout his term that began in 2017.

The election for the next WHO director-general, which carries a five-year term, takes place at the agency’s next annual assembly meeting in May.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Mr Tedros has angered the Ethiopian government of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for speaking out about killings and other human rights abuses in his home region of Tigray.

He was formerly a senior official in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, once a dominant member of a coalition running Ethiopia but now designated by the national government as a terrorist group.

Mr Tedros also served as health and foreign minister in the previous Ethiopian government.

The diplomatic missions of France and Germany to UN institutions in Geneva announced their support for Mr Tedros on their Twitter feeds after a deadline for candidacies for the director-general post expired on Thursday.

On its web site, the WHO said it does not plan to announce the full list of candidates until November, but some diplomatic officials have suggested he may not have any competition.

An official in Geneva said 15 other EU members joined in nominating Mr Tedros.

The WHO came was criticised by the US Trump administration last year over allegations of grievous missteps in responding to Covid-19 and of an over-willingness to praise China in the early phases of the outbreak that first emerged in Wuhan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal