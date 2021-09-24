Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention backs Covid-19 booster shot plan

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 1:44 pm
US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention backs Covid-19 booster shot plan
Advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have underlying health problems (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Plans to give millions of Americans booster shots for Covid-19 have been approved by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The move starts a major new phase in the country’s vaccination drive against the pandemic.

Advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have underlying health problems.

The extra dose would be given at least six months after a patient’s last Pfizer shot, and the plans were signed off by director Dr Rochelle Walensky late on Thursday.

However, Dr Walensky decided to make one recommendation that the panel had rejected.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The panel on Thursday voted against saying that people can get a booster if they are ages 18 to 64 years and are healthcare workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus.

But Dr Walensky disagreed and put that recommendation back in, noting that such a move aligns with a Food and Drug Administration booster authorisation decision earlier this week.

The panel had offered the option of a booster for those ages 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one.

But the advisers refused to go further and open boosters to otherwise healthy frontline health care workers who are not at risk of severe illness but want to avoid even a mild infection.

The booster plan marks an important shift in the nation’s vaccination drive.

The United Kingdom and Israel are already giving a third round of shots over strong objections from the World Health Organisation that poor countries do not have enough for their initial doses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal