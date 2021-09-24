Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm hit back after shaky Ryder Cup start

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 2:25 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 2:30 pm
Europe’s Jon Rahm (left) and Sergio Garcia (Anthony Behar/PA)
Europe recovered from a shaky start to get back on level terms with the United States early on the opening day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

With all four foursome groups out on the course the visitors were up in the first two games and down in the last two.

Europe’s Spanish pair of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm played some sketchy golf in their first two holes against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to be one down.

But they responded superbly with back-to-back birdies, with Garcia holing from 15 feet before his partner sank a monster from off the front of the green at the next.

Paul Casey and rookie Viktor Hovland put the second blue number on the board as they bounced back from losing the first hole to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa to win the third and the fourth to go ahead.

Europe’s other big-name pair of Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, out in the last group, lost the opening hole to a Patrick Cantlay birdie putt while Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick were two down after three.

The eagerly-anticipated 43rd Ryder Cup got under way in front of a raucous crowd at Whistling Straits on Friday.

Europe’s Sergio Garcia on the first tee
Europe’s Sergio Garcia on the first tee (Anthony Behar/PA)

Players from the American team were greeted by huge cheers from the partisan home fans with visiting Europeans booed at the Wisconsin course.

Supporters had packed into the grandstand behind the first tee from before dawn ahead of the 7.05am start local time.

