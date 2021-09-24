Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Crime gang suspect shot dead by attackers dressed as lawyers in Indian courtroom

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 2:29 pm
A policeman stands guard outside a courtroom where a crime suspect was fatally shot in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Two assailants in lawyers’ black coats opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital on Friday, killing a notorious crime suspect before being fatally shot by police officers, authorities said. The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi, who was facing murder and extortion charges, entered the courtroom. (AP Photo)
A policeman stands guard outside a courtroom where a crime suspect was fatally shot in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Two assailants in lawyers’ black coats opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital on Friday, killing a notorious crime suspect before being fatally shot by police officers, authorities said. The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi, who was facing murder and extortion charges, entered the courtroom. (AP Photo)

A notorious crime suspect has been shot dead after two assailants in lawyers’ outfits opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital, authorities said.

The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi entered the courtroom in New Delhi to face murder and extortion charges.

New Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said officers escorting Gogi acted swiftly and killed the assailants, who were believed to be from a rival gang.

It was not clear how they managed to bring in weapons.

With most proceedings held virtually because of coronavirus restrictions, very few people were in the courtroom at the time of the shooting, said lawyer Satyanarayan Sharma, who was at the court for a different case.

He criticised a security lapse and demanded a thorough investigation.

The assailants were waiting for Gogi to arrive, he said.

Indian media reports said Gogi, 30, was allegedly involved in a series of murders, extortion, violent robbery and carjacking cases.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal