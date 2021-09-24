Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Hostility in short supply as Europe tee off in the 43rd Ryder Cup

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 2:54 pm
USA fans show their support in the stands during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)
If Europe’s players were concerned about facing a hostile atmosphere in their defence of the Ryder Cup they need not have worried – at least for now.

Maybe it was the charm offensive in practice, when they wore the colours of local NFL side the Green Bay Packers and threw souvenirs into the crowd, which resulted in a somewhat subdued scene around the first tee on Friday.

Or maybe it was the fact that it was still cold enough at 7am that there was no need to refrigerate the beer which could well result in a livelier atmosphere later in the day.

Even the booing of the European players felt a little half-hearted and more suited to a Christmas panto in Guildford than one of the biggest sporting events in the world  – no offence to pantomime fans in the Surrey area.

Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau did their best to whip up the home fans, DeChambeau conducting a chorus of U-S-A by getting various sections of the grandstand to shout the different letters in order.

But the absence of large numbers of European fans was keenly felt, with around eight self-appointed “Guardians of the Cup” attempting a weak version of the ‘thunderclap’ made popular by Iceland’s football fans during the 2016 European Championships and used to great effect in Paris three years ago.

Ryder Cup
Europe fans show their support in the stands during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

A cry of “Padraig you look nervous” was greeted with a response of “Go Paddy” from a lone European fan waving an Irish flag, while a shout of “Viva Espana, come on boys” directed at Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia also came in a suspiciously Irish accent.

It fell to Garcia to get the contest under way with a tee shot tugged into one of the myriad of bunkers on the Whistling Straits course, while Justin Thomas went first for their opponents and split the fairway.

Rahm’s escape from the sand rolled just off the back edge of the green, but Garcia then almost holed his chip and Thomas missed his birdie putt following a superb approach from playing partner Jordan Spieth.

With that the eagerly-anticipated 43rd Ryder Cup, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was finally under way and the battle to retain or regain the coveted gold trophy fully joined.

