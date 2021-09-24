Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikel Arteta believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to star against Spurs

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:11 pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has put an issue with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind him (Will Oliver/PA)
Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to shine in Sunday’s clash with Tottenham having been dropped for the north London derby last season.

Aubameyang is expected to lead the line for the Gunners when they welcome their rivals to the Emirates Stadium.

The 32-year-old was rested for Wednesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup third-round win over AFC Wimbledon but will be among a host of big names likely to come back into Arteta’s side.

He would have captained Arsenal in the previous north London derby in March but was axed from the side having breached the club’s pre-match protocol.

Aubameyang watched from the stands as Arsenal beat Tottenham last season.
Arteta’s decision paid off as Arsenal won 2-1 with Aubameyang remaining on the bench, the Spaniard saying after the victory that he dropped Aubameyang to sustain the club’s long-term “foundation”.

Aubameyang then left the stadium without completing a warm-down session on the pitch with the other unused substitutes.

But Arteta insists the issue has long-since been resolved and he has been pleased with Aubameyang’s season – despite the forward hitting just one Premier League goal so far.

“That was just an incident and I had to make a decision,” he said of dropping Aubameyang.

“I did that on the day and now I think Auba is in a different position. It doesn’t mean he was in a bad position at the time, it was just an incident that we as a team had some ways of living together – that wasn’t the case (from him at that time) and so we made a decision.

“Now he has been in really good form, I think the way he played at Burnley even though he didn’t score a goal, was extraordinary in the way he played for the team so we are expecting him to keep doing the same.”

Arsenal sat bottom of the Premier League ahead of the September international break – a fact made all the more galling with Tottenham topping the table at the time.

Their fortunes have differed recently, however, and a two-goal win for Arsenal would see them leapfrog Sunday’s visitors with Aubameyang the kind of player who can play a big part, according to Arteta.

Martin Odegaard hit the winner as Arsenal won at Burnley last weekend.
“You need a special moment and details a lot of the time decide these types of fixtures,” he replied when asked if a big game such as facing Spurs at home was a chance for Aubameyang to thrive.

“Big players do it normally, when they step in and are able to do it for the team normally the outcome becomes really positive.

“He has generated chances but we have to generate more, we have to put him through on more occasions when we know how it is going to end up and he is in good form.”

Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from on Sunday, with Granit Xhaka back in contention following suspension and a bout of Covid.

“It is the most special game of the season at home, for sure,” Arteta added.

“It is a north London derby and emotionally it is a different one to play and we know how much it means for our supporters as well.

“Hopefully everyone is available, so good news. We have one more session before the game, but in general everyone is feeling good.”

