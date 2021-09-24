Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Thomas Tuchel says age is not key factor in Thiago Silva’s future

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:39 pm
Thomas Tuchel sees no reason why Thiago Silva, pictured, cannot keep on extending his Chelsea career beyond the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel sees no reason why Thiago Silva, pictured, cannot keep on extending his Chelsea career beyond the end of the season (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has insisted age will have no bearing on Thiago Silva’s Chelsea future.

The evergreen Brazil defender turned 37 this week and is already the second oldest active Premier League player, behind Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The former Paris St Germain centre-back signed a one-year contract extension in June for a second Stamford Bridge campaign and continues to belie his advancing years through commanding performances.

And Blues boss Tuchel believes form and form alone will determine how long he can keep on extending his west London tenure.

“It’s on him, it’s on him; I cannot answer this question right now, but hopefully he can continue to perform on this kind of level,” said Tuchel.

“And that’s all it needs, to stay here. It’s as easy and as clear as that. We want top performance. When you play for Chelsea you need to deliver and this is what he is doing.

“That he is a top professional is a given because otherwise it would not be possible that he plays on that kind of level for so, so many years. But age does not play a role.”

Chelsea’s defensive situation currently sits in a state of flux, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger’s contracts expiring at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Andreas Christensen, pictured, is among a nucleus of Chelsea defenders whose contracts expire next summer (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea could make another move for Sevilla’s France star Jules Kounde following their rebuffed bid in the summer.

Academy product Trevoh Chalobah has also stepped impressively into the first-team squad this term to boost resources.

But Tuchel has continually offered high praise of Silva’s leadership, calmness, authority and ability and sees no reason for any of that to alter any time soon.

“The only question we need to ask at the end of the season, is he still on the level that we need at Chelsea to compete for everything and every competition? Yes or no,” said Tuchel.

“It’s as easy as that and we have time for that. We don’t need to answer that question right now. But he’s in a good place and we’re happy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]