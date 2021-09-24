Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Jordan Spieth almost ran into Lake Michigan playing shot from side of a bank

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 9:23 pm
Jordan Spieth produced some magic at the Ryder Cup – and almost got wet for his trouble (Ashley Landis/AP/Press Association Images)
Jordan Spieth almost ran into Lake Michigan after producing a remarkable escape from the side of a bank in the opening session of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Friday.

Playing in the first foursomes match, Spieth was left with a tough approach from a steep slope after playing partner Justin Thomas missed the 17th green in the American pair’s match against Europe’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

The grass on the bank was also ankle high and Spieth had no sight of the green from his position well below the level of the putting surface.

Remarkably, he managed to make solid contact with a wedge and the ball dropped nicely within a few feet of the hole.

Spieth had no sight of this, however, as he lost his balance in the process of taking the shot and found himself careering down the slope towards the great lake, which lines on one side of the Wisconsin course.

It seemed the 28-year-old might not be able to stop as he neared the water but he just managed to halt his momentum in time.

“I don’t think I exaggerated that fall, you know how steep that is,” Spieth said afterwards. “Once I started moving, I was like, ‘I’ve got to keep moving until I find a flat spot’.

“It’s one of those shots that you practice as a kid for fun and you don’t ultimately want to have it.

“And the chances of it going there – you could roll a thousand balls off the green and it’s not going it stay where it was.”

An impressed Garcia said: “I was clapping. I was hoping that he wouldn’t hurt himself, but he hit an unbelievable shot.

“I didn’t think there was a chance he could get it on the green.”

Despite Spieth’s best efforts, though, Thomas missed what was a crucial putt and Rahm and Garcia won the match 3 and 1.

