Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Bryson DeChambeau rewarded for 417-yard drive in afternoon fourballs

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 10:07 pm Updated: September 25, 2021, 2:58 am
Bryson DeChambeau hit a drive 417 yards at Whistling Straits (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Bryson DeChambeau hit a drive 417 yards at Whistling Straits (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau put his skills to good effect with a monstrous 417-yard drive in the afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup.

The American, who has been practising for a long drive competition after the event, has spoken this week about wanting to achieve a 200mph ball speed while out on the course.

He had targeted the dog-leg, 581-yard par-five at Whistling Straits as a hole he could capitalise on and with his playing partners taking the intended route left of the water DeChambeau took dead aim at the flag from the tee box.

The 2020 US Open champion opted for a direct line to the green, driving over the heads of the assembled gallery, and landed his shot just 72 yards from the pin and from there he he flipped a wedge to four feet and made eagle.

“I knew if it was a little downwind I could take a unique line and I luckily was able to have that wind today,” said DeChambeau.

“It was 20mph-plus and I said to myself ‘All right, I have to aim at the green’. So I did. I just aimed at the green and ‘bombs away’.

“I had close to 200mph ball speed warming up on the range, which is nice to see.

“My body is finally starting to get comfortable and heal from all the speed training stuff.

“I felt good going out there today, almost too good where it was a little loose. I got a little more into my comfort zone after five and made eagle after that.

“I didn’t want to make par, because if I did, I would be walking home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]