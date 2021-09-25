Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini give Team Europe early lead in Laver Cup

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 1:23 am Updated: September 25, 2021, 4:50 am
Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the cheers as Casper Ruud gives Team Europe an early lead at the Laver Cup (Elise Amendola/AP)
Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini gave Team Europe a 2-0 lead as the Laver Cup got under way in Boston.

The Ryder Cup-style event is being played on the same weekend as the golf behemoth and, for the first time since its inception in 2017, is missing Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Federer, who helped create the tournament, flew in to add some stardust from the stands and witnessed Europe, who are looking for a fourth consecutive victory, make a fine start against Team World.

Norwegian debutant Ruud took on giant American Reilly Opelka first up and recorded a 6-3 7-6 (4) victory before Italian Berrettini came from a set down to win a tight tussle 6-7 (3) 7-5 10-8 against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

World number 5 Andrey Rublev made it 3-0 for Team Europe after rallying past Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 11-9 over an action-packed hour and 51 minutes.

At the Moselle Open in Metz, top seed Hubert Hurkacz ended the run of Andy Murray with a 7-6 (4) 6-3 triumph.

He next faces 2017 champion Peter Gojowczyk, who saw off American Marcos Giron 3-6 6-1 6-3.

It was a good day for the favourites, with second seed Pablo Carreno Busta defeating teenager Holger Rune 6-4 3-6 6-4, while third seed Gael Monfils reached his first semi-final since February 2020 with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Second seed Alexander Bublik is within sight of a first ATP Tour title at the Astana Open.

The Kazakh, a four-time finalist, is the highest-ranked player left and was a 6-3 6-4 winner against Carlos Taberner in the quarter-finals.

He will next face Kwon Soon-woo, who defeated seventh seed Laslo Djere 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-0, while James Duckworth won the all-Australian battle against John Millman 6-4 6-4 and eighth seed Ilya Ivashka defeated Emil Ruusuvuori.

