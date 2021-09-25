Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
News / World

No migrants left at Texas border camp as Biden condemns ‘horrible’ scenes

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 4:50 am
Crews clear an area which was occupied by migrants in Texas (Julio Cortez/AP)
Crews clear an area which was occupied by migrants in Texas (Julio Cortez/AP)

No migrants remain at the Texas border camp where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — converged just days earlier seeking asylum, officials said.

It is a dramatic change from last Saturday, when the number peaked as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing connecting Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.

At a news conference, Del Rio Mayor Buno Lozano called it “phenomenal news”.

Many face expulsion because they are not covered by protections recently extended by the Biden administration to the more than 100,000 Haitian migrants already in the US, citing security concerns and social unrest in the western hemisphere’s poorest country.

The devastating 2020 earthquake forced many of them from their homeland.

Mexico US Border Migrants
Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up on the Texas side of the Rio Grande (Julio Cortez/AP)

The United States and Mexico appeared eager to end the increasingly politicised humanitarian situation that prompted the resignation of the US special envoy to Haiti and widespread outrage after images emerged of border agents manouevring their horses to forcibly block and move migrants.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said the way the agents used their horses was “horrible” and that “people will pay” as a result.

The agents have been assigned to administrative duties while the administration investigates.

“There will be consequences,” Mr Biden told reporters. “It’s an embarrassment, but it’s beyond an embarrassment — it’s dangerous, it’s wrong, it sends the wrong message around the world and sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

Meanwhile, Homeland Security officials said about 2,000 Haitians have been rapidly expelled on 17 flights since Sunday and more could be expelled in coming days under pandemic powers that deny people the chance to seek asylum.

Mexico US Border Migrants
Portable toilets are seen in the area previously occupied by migrants (Julio Cortez/AP)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the US has allowed about 12,400 to enter the country, at least temporarily, while they make claims before an immigration judge to stay in the country under the asylum laws or for some other legal reason.

They could ultimately be denied and would be subject to removal.

Mr Mayorkas said about 8,000 migrants “have decided to return to Mexico voluntarily” and about 5,000 are in DHS custody and being processed to determine whether they will be expelled or allowed to press their claim for legal residency.

A US official with direct knowledge of the situation said seven flights were scheduled to Haiti on Friday, six on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

