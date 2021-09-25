Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Padraig Harrington defends decision to leave Rory McIlroy out of foursomes

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 3:48 pm
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter sat out the foursomes session on day two of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Europe captain Padraig Harrington defended his decision to leave Rory McIlroy out of a Ryder Cup session for the first time as his side fought back from a nightmare start to day two at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 6-2 after the opening day Europe desperately needed a fast start in the morning foursomes, only to immediately fall three down in each of the top two matches.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were Europe’s only winners on Friday but saw opponents Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger birdie the first two holes and win the third with a par.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa started even better with three straight birdies against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, world number two Johnson chipping in from short of the green on the third.

Rahm and Garcia won the sixth and eighth to reduce their deficit and Garcia then chipped in on the ninth to get back to all square, while there was even better news in match three, with rookies Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger two up after seven against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick were also one up after five holes of the bottom match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

McIlroy had played 26 straight matches since making his debut at Celtic Manor in 2010, but lost twice on the opening day – alongside Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry – without even reaching the 16th hole.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy (left) and Shane Lowry on the 10th hole during day two of the Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA)

“Rory, we need him for the singles,” Harrington told Sky Sports. “Pushing him out this morning, making him play five times, would be an awful lot. Clearly you’re going to see him this afternoon.

“If we are going to win tomorrow we are going to need a big singles day. We have to keep that in mind.”

