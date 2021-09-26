Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / World

Ryder Cup day two: US open up imposing lead on Saturday

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 4:27 am
Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton celebrate on the 18th hole after winning their four-ball match on day two of the Ryder Cup (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Europe need to produce an historic comeback to retain the Ryder Cup after the United States opened up an 11-5 lead at Whistling Straits.

A third straight victory for Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia and a dramatic last-hole success for Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton kept the away side’s slim hopes alive, although they will have to surpass the famous ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the trophy.

On that occasion they trailed 10-6 heading into the 12 singles, but this time Steve Stricker’s side need just three and a half points on Sunday to complete victory.

Shot of the day

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm had just lost the 15th to see their lead cut to one hole against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger when Garcia produced a stunning approach to the par-five 16th to set up a conceded eagle.

Moment of the day

Brooks Koepka did his image no favours by swearing at two referees after failing to get free relief from a bad lie on the 15th, before proving the ruling was right all along by hitting his shot on to the green.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray points out the size of Europe’s task on Sunday.

Quote of the day

“It was a good shot and at the right moment, too. Obviously someone in the crowd shouted, ‘Come on, you’re going to choke,’ and it was nice to prove him wrong I guess.” – Garcia discusses that shot to the 16th in the foursomes.

Tweet of the day

One social media found the funny side in Rory McIlroy’s struggles, suggesting Europe should have picked South-Africa born Rory Sabbatini instead, who now represents Slovakia and won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

What’s next?

12 singles matches starting at 1704BST with the United States requiring there and a half points to regain the trophy.

